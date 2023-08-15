3 bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals in Preseason Week 2
The Arizona Cardinals saw several players put up remarkable performances in Week 1, so who will get the honors in Week 2?
By Sion Fawkes
NFL preseason is an exciting time for young NFL players to show what they can do at the professional level. And for 2023, the Arizona Cardinals are one of those young football teams with plenty of intriguing talent capable of putting this organization on the fast track back to relevance - even if it may not happen this season.
Below, you will find three players who either caught my eye or that I followed this past Friday. Each had their moments in last week’s game vs. the Denver Broncos, and I’m expecting big things from them this week, so let’s get bold with their overall numbers for Week 2.
Arizona Cardinals: 3 bold predictions for Week 2 vs. Kansas City
1 - Clayton Tune more than picks up where he left off
Clayton Tune looked out of sync in the first half vs. the Broncos, but he picked up his play in the second half and ended with a decent outing. Look for that same improved play to continue vs. the Chiefs, as Tune will relieve incumbent starter Colt McCoy at some point during the contest.
This week, Tune should have less playing time since McCoy and the First Team offense will see the field more, but he will make the most of his opportunity. I’m looking for him to complete 15 out of 20 passes for 175 and a pair of touchdowns vs. the Chiefs backups.
2 - Andre Baccellia’s rise, Rondale Moore’s fall, continues
Heading into camp, the Arizona Cardinals had four notable receivers under six feet in height, and Andre Bacellia was often the forgotten man. You should know who he is following his performance in Week 1, and that will continue into Week 2.
While Rondale Moore sees more playing time this week, I’m looking for him to put on a pedestrian performance, something we’ve grown far used to over the past two seasons when healthy. Fortunately, Baccellia dazzles with three-plus receptions and over 60 receiving yards in this one.
3 - Kyle Soelle breaks into the conversation
Kyle Soelle’s name popped up a few times positively during the broadcast last Friday, and you can expect to hear his name called again this week. While Soelle has no chance of starting in Year 1 of his career or even seeing much more than special teams, he will earn a roster spot by shining in all three preseason games.
This occurred in Week 1 when he logged three tackles and was in on multiple plays. In Week 2, let’s bump that number up to five tackles, with one occurring behind the line. Sure, Soelle will still be playing backups, but in Saturday night’s game, he will more than make his presence known.
(Statistics provided by ESPN.com)