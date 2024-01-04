3 bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18 vs. the Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals have one more game to go in 2023, and so it is time to get bold once more as the Redbirds close out the season.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - The running game once again rules
At this point, you can’t help but to have faith in offensive coordinator Drew Petzing’s system thanks to the running game’s most recent outings. The Cardinals have rushed for 150 or more yards in five contests this season, and the Seahawks have one of the worst rushing defenses in football, having allowed an average of 134 rushing yards per game.
So the Cards could perhaps hit the 200-plus yard mark on the ground in their season finale. Further, James Conner would love to hit 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career, and he’s 110 away from achieving that feat, and 83 away from tying his career-best.
Further, Michael Carter can realistically reach 200 yards with the Redbirds in six games played under what was a part-time role in 2023, and Emari Demercado is just 16 away from 300. Overall, not only do the Cards have an advantage thanks to how poorly the Seahawks rushing defense has performed; they also have a trio of players looking to hit a few milestones.