3 bold predictions for Arizona Cardinals Week 3 matchup vs. the Cowboys
The Arizona Cardinals are looking for their first win of the 2023 season, so perhaps they can shock the NFL universe this week and upset the Dallas Cowboys.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Zach Ertz snags eight receptions, touchdown catch
So far, tight end Zach Ertz has 12 catches for 77 yards, good for 6.4 yards per reception. This week, thanks to Conner’s hard running between the tackles, Ertz will put much-needed life into the Arizona Cardinals passing game, and he will also score his first touchdown of the season to cap off a methodic drive.
He will end the day with eight catches while simultaneously doubling his receiving yards, which will give him 20 receptions on the season and 154 yards through the air. Ertz may be 32 and in his 11th season, but once again, he will show us all that he’s still a valuable tight end in this league.
Performances like the above projection should also generate more interest for Ertz via trade. So if the Cards want to roll with younger talent with a higher likelihood to spend more time in the desert as opposed to Ertz, expect a few teams to inquire about his availability.