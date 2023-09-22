3 bold predictions for Arizona Cardinals Week 3 matchup vs. the Cowboys
The Arizona Cardinals are looking for their first win of the 2023 season, so perhaps they can shock the NFL universe this week and upset the Dallas Cowboys.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Kyzir White goes off
Kyzir White had a pair of solid but unspectacular seasons in 2021 and 2022 when he was with the Los Angeles Chargers and the Philadelphia Eagles. But so far this season, White is on his way to becoming a revelation, having logged 16 tackles, a quarterback hit, two tackles behind the line, and a sack.
Many of the free agents Arizona signed this offseason were mere stopgaps in areas the Cards knew they couldn’t address in the draft, but White wasn’t one of those players. As it currently stands, expect him to remain in the middle of the Cardinals defense for more than a few years, especially if his numbers continue to trend north.
With the Cardinals defensive line currently depleted, White will step up even more this week and do his part to help the team, snagging eight tackles and another two behind the line. Hopefully, this will energize the Redbirds defense.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)