3 bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals Week 4 matchup vs. the 49ers
The Arizona Cardinals are heading into Week 4 with high hopes that they can pull off another stunner. Here are three things that can go right for the Redbirds.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals are heading into Week 4 with high hopes that they can pull off yet another stunner. Here are three things that can go right for the Redbirds.
The Arizona Cardinals have a unique opportunity this week against the San Francisco 49ers. They’re heading into Santa Clara coming off of a major win vs. the Dallas Cowboys, who many thought was the best team in the NFC.
After the Cards had other ideas and they showed the NFL world that the Cowboys were not the best team in the conference, that honor has gone to the 49ers, which allows the Cardinals to perhaps knock off two of the NFL’s best opponents. Can it happen? Most certainly, especially if the following bold predictions turn into a reality.
3 bold predictions for Arizona Cardinals Week 4 matchup
1 - James Conner averages at least 4.7 yards per carry
The 49ers are allowing just 3.7 yards per rush, but last week, James Conner showed us that he can run over even some of the best defenses in football. This week, he repeats that with the help of some creative trickery from offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.
Look for the Cards to open running lanes for Conner once Petzing gets a chance to call a couple of end-arounds to spread out the Niners defense. At this point, Conner will turn on the jets and pick up yards between the tackles, regardless of how talented the Niners defense is.
The key is for Petzing to keep things unpredictable and to prevent a pattern from developing. Petzing has proven over the past two weeks that he can do this in the first half, but this week, it carries over into the second half, and Conner enjoys yet another outstanding game as a result.