3 bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals Week 4 matchup vs. the 49ers
The Arizona Cardinals are heading into Week 4 with high hopes that they can pull off another stunner. Here are three things that can go right for the Redbirds.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Cardinals make this a one-possession game
The narrative is that the Cardinals won’t win this thing, and that last week’s win was a fluke. Okay, that’s fair, since even the worst teams have their good days while the best teams can’t win them all, but everyone in the Redbirds locker room should realize what kind of opportunity they have going into Sunday.
Win or lose, it’s irrelevant if the Cards can make this a one-possession game and show the NFL universe that they can keep pace with anyone in the league this year. Sure, a roster that looks like it’s in a rebuild vs. a potential Super Bowl contender will have a hard time convincing most, and when they win once, it’s still easy to shrug off.
Win again, or at least keep this contest within one possession, then the Cards will be turning heads. And if they play the same game they played last week, this will end up as a one-possession outing.
