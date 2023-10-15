3 bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals Week 6 matchup
The Arizona Cardinals are facing the Los Angeles Rams seeking to add another W to their win total, but their NFC West rival is tougher than advertised.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Emari Demercado and Keaontay Ingram combine for 120-plus rushing yards
Despite an uphill climb the Cardinals offense will face, they have more talent than you may think behind the great James Conner. Emari Demercado showed more than a few flashes last week, despite the offense’s poor outing.
Ingram has missed time recently and his statistics are beyond underwhelming. But if you’ve been watching the games or at least keeping up with the radio broadcasts, bad luck has plagued him when given the chance. In the preseason, Ingram showed us how effective he’s capable of being when he has even the smallest lane to run through, and that’s what you will see this week.
The Cards will emphasize the run more, something I stressed they must do with Joshua Dobbs lining up under center. This, in turn, will lead to Demercado and Ingram amassing at least 60 rushing yards apiece, threatening to or even breaking the 120-yard mark.