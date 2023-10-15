3 bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals Week 6 matchup
The Arizona Cardinals are facing the Los Angeles Rams seeking to add another W to their win total, but their NFC West rival is tougher than advertised.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Matt Prater converts three field goals, three extra points
Three extra points and three field goals equal 12 points for Matt Prater, and 30 total points for the Arizona Cardinals. Yep, not only will the Cardinals stop Stafford and his strong pass-catching committee this Sunday, but they will create a few turnovers - something they can be rather good at.
This will give the Cards offense shorter fields to work with occasionally, allowing Joshua Dobbs and Company to take advantage. Prater has also attempted three field goals in three of the Redbirds five games this season, so the first part of this bold prediction isn’t pushing the limits of reality.
But given Matthew Stafford’s spotty numbers this season except in the realm of passing yards, even a poor passing defense like what the Cardinals possess can step up. That said, this bold prediction overall isn’t veering too far out the scope of reality.
Yet, in actuality, are any of them? We have seen the Cardinals pull off some unpredictable performances already, so 30 overall points, 12 of which will come from Matt Prater in this prediction, aren’t as far-fetched as one may think.
