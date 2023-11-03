3 bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9: Defense makes a statement
The Arizona Cardinals head into Week 9 vs. the Cleveland Browns with injuries to a pair of sound rookie contributors on offense.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Rondale Moore churns out a monster day
With Emari Demercado and Michael Wilson potentially missing this one with injuries, someone must step up. This year, Rondale Moore has been a jack of all trades, playing serviceable football as a receiver and excelling while running the football. And if there is ever a week to shine in both categories, it will come this Sunday.
So far, Moore has 19 catches and 123 yards receiving to go with 17 carries for 147 yards, and a staggering 8.6 yards per attempt. Moore has looked unstoppable at times when the Arizona Cardinals pull off some trickery, and that will help this week when he gains 50 yards through the air and 75 on the ground, ending the day with 125 yards from scrimmage, and a touchdown.
Moore isn’t the type of player to score big every week. But he’s shown us enough to rise up when he needs to. And with multiple injuries to the Cardinals better contributors, it’s the perfect storm for the third-year receiver.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)