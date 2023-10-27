3 bold predictions for Week 8: Arizona Cardinals rushing defense stifles Lamar
At 1-6, the Arizona Cardinals are facing a tough Baltimore Ravens team, meaning they need to take on a “nothing to lose” mentality.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals are facing their toughest challenge since Weeks 3 and 4, so despite their 1-6 record, history shows us that this game can go either way. Arizona upset Dallas in a game no one saw them winning, even if they have fallen back to Earth ever since.
The Cards will have a hard time making the playoffs this season with such a poor record, but for a young, rebuilding team, it also gives them a reason to play with reckless abandon. There is nothing to lose here, so if they realize that, then the Redbirds could “trap” the Baltimore Ravens on their home field this week.
This would mean a few players and units could be in line for a big game. Below, you will meet two rookies who impressed last week that have a huge chance to build on their respective performances in Week 8. There is also an opportunity for one unit to get back on track against one of the league’s better quarterbacks.
3 bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8
1 - Emari Demercado runs all over the Ravens
Last night, I said that Emari Demercado could have a breakout game against a so-so Baltimore Ravens rushing defense. And sooner than later, the entire league will know a little more about the formerly undrafted free agent from TCU.
With James Conner having landed on injured reserve, Demercado has taken full advantage of his opportunities, averaging 4.56 yards per rush in Weeks 5 through 7. As an undrafted rookie, Demercado probably realizes he needs to prove himself in every contest from now through Week 18 if he stays healthy, and he has a golden opportunity against a defense allowing 4.2 yards per carry.
So what’s the bold prediction numbers-wise from Demercado? He will gain 96 yards (just over the average of what the Ravens are allowing per game), a rushing touchdown, and will average 5.2 yards per.