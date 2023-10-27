3 bold predictions for Week 8: Arizona Cardinals rushing defense stifles Lamar
At 1-6, the Arizona Cardinals are facing a tough Baltimore Ravens team, meaning they need to take on a “nothing to lose” mentality.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Garrett Williams records two picks in as many games
Garrett Williams burst onto the scene last week when he picked off a pass from quarterback Geno Smith in his first NFL game. This week, Williams will join an even rarer club when he intercepts his second pass in as many career games as he’s played, handing Lamar Jackson his fourth pick of the season.
Williams was awesome in pass coverage last week, allowing just one catch on three targets for five yards. And he saw time in 43 percent of the defense’s snaps, so it wasn’t like he was playing purely situational football. The Arizona Cardinals are in dire need of someone who can cover receivers since Marco Wilson and Kei’Trel Clark have proven to be ineffective, and Williams can build on his strong debut.
If he keeps up his stellar play, it will take the weight off of general manager Monti Ossenfort’s back as he searches for another effective corner. The Cards would still need to replace Wilson, but at least they will have a starter on one side in Williams.