Breaking down 6 prospects from The Game that the Arizona Cardinals could consider in 2024
The Arizona Cardinals had a ransom of prospects to check out in Saturday’s Ohio State-Michigan game. Here are the six biggest standouts.
By Sion Fawkes
Marvin Harrison is the first name many Arizona Cardinals fans thought of if they watched The Game. And he looked the part of the best player on the field during more than a few stretches of the afternoon. Harrison ultimately racked up five catches for 118 yards, a touchdown, and 23.6 yards per catch, giving life to a Buckeyes offense tasked with keeping pace with JJ McCarthy and the Wolverines.
While Harrison couldn’t save the Bucks on that final pass that sealed the win for Michigan, you can hardly blame him. Harrison ran a crisp route and had space between a trio of defenders. Unfortunately for him, quarterback Kyle McCord took a hit as he threw, causing the pass to wobble from his hands and into that of a Michigan defender.
Overall Harrison played a solid game, and he all but solidified himself as the best non-quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft. But there were more than a few other prospects from The Game that Cardinals fans should know about.
6 prospects from The Game the Arizona Cardinals could consider in NFL Draft
1 - Emeka Egbuka, WR/Ohio State
If the Cards for whatever reason pass on Harrison, Emeka Egbuka would still help bring their so-so passing game to life. No, he’s not as highly-touted as Harrison, but Egbuka still added three receptions for 24 yards and a touchdown to his stellar collegiate resume.
Over nine games, Egbuka has 35 catches for 451 yards, and four touchdowns. But let’s judge him more on the 74 catches, 1,151 yards, and 10 scores he had last season when he was completely healthy.
2 - J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE/Ohio State
J.T. Tuimoloau had four tackles, but an otherwise clean stat sheet, and nothing about him jumped out in this game. However, that doesn’t mean Tuimolau should be someone to clear off of your radar: He still has the ideal size of an EDGE rusher (6’4, 270) for the scheme the Arizona Cardinals run, along with 4.0 sacks and 5.5 tackles behind the line this season.
If the Cards are looking for one more EDGE rusher with big-play potential, then Tuimoloau will be there later in the first, and perhaps even in the second round. His inconsistent production, however, may be a cause for concern, as Tuimoloau only has 11.0 career sacks and 36 career games.