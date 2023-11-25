Breaking down 6 prospects from The Game that the Arizona Cardinals could consider in 2024
The Arizona Cardinals had a ransom of prospects to check out in Saturday’s Ohio State-Michigan game. Here are the six biggest standouts.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - TreVeyon Henderson, RB/Ohio State
TreVeyon Henderson didn’t enjoy an outstanding game, finishing with just 60 yards on 19 carries for a measly 3.2 yards per. However, he found the end zone once, and his numbers coming into this game weren’t bad, with 794 rushing yards on 118 carries, 6.7 yards per, and 10 touchdowns.
He’s not the biggest back, listed at 5’10, 212 lbs, but Henderson has also never been a full-time ball-carrier for the Buckeyes, having logged no more than 183 rushing attempts in a single season. Therefore, if the Cardinals want a running back with some tread, Henderson will most certainly give them that.
4 - Kris Jenkins, DL/Michigan
Kris Jenkins kicks off the group from Michigan, and he recorded five total tackles in this one. But Jenkins, listed at 6’3, 305, would primarily find himself used as a gap filler as opposed to being a tackle machine. And given the number of injuries on the Cardinals defensive line this year, they will need to acquire quite a few once 2024 arrives.
Overall, Jenkins is a player the Cards could consider if they’re looking to upgrade their defensive line in the middle rounds of the 2024 draft. Given how thin the position group may be, selecting Jenkins in the third round would be a logistic move should they be interested in the Wolverines defensive lineman.