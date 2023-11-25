Breaking down 6 prospects from The Game that the Arizona Cardinals could consider in 2024
The Arizona Cardinals had a ransom of prospects to check out in Saturday’s Ohio State-Michigan game. Here are the six biggest standouts.
By Sion Fawkes
5 - Roman Wilson, WR/Michigan
It’s unlikely the Arizona Cardinals wait until the middle rounds to select a receiver, but Roman Wilson should be there if they address other positions first. Wilson had three catches for 36 yards, and a touchdown with a long of 22 on the day, adding to his 37 catches, 612 yards, and 10 touchdowns he had coming into the game, and he looked every bit like the big play threat that he is.
Heading into the game, Wilson was averaging 16.5 yards per catch, and no NFL team can have a shortage of guys on their roster who can stretch the field. Therefore, if the Cards waited to take another receiver named Wilson in the third round, Roman may be well worth it.
6 - Blake Corum, RB/Michigan
Blake Corum is a smallish back, listed at just 5’8, 210 lbs, so like Henderson, he wouldn’t be a three-down bruiser. But Corum has been a touchdown-scoring machine this season, finding the end zone 20 times before he racked up two more today.
He also averaged 4.9 yards per carry on 888 rushing yards, so once again like Henderson, Corum has established himself as a consistent college back who could be available between the third and fourth rounds. And the Cards have plenty of third-round picks to use this coming April should they hold on to them.
(Statistics provided by ESPN.com and College-Football-Reference)