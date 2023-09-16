Is Budda Baker playing this week? Latest Week 2 injury updates for Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker finds himself on the injury report heading into Sunday’s game vs. the New York Giants.
By Sion Fawkes
Look for Arizona Cardinals rookie Dante Stills to either bust into the starting lineup this week or at least play in a strong rotational role as incumbent starter L.J. Collier had dealt with a biceps injury all week and will not take the field this Sunday for the home-opener.
Owen Pappoe is another rookie who could find himself playing a larger role this week as Josh Woods is another starter who has been held out of practice thanks to an ankle injury. Krys Barnes, who enjoyed a solid preseason, should take the starting role here and there is a chance he’s not looking back if he delivers a sound performance.
James Conner also found himself on the injury report, but the oft-injured back seems ready to go for Week 2 following a full practice on Friday. Conner was banged up in the 20-16 loss against the Washington Commanders, and he was dealing with a calf issue per the injury report. But barring an unforeseen setback, look for #6 to take his usual spot in the backfield.
Will Budda Baker miss the Arizona Cardinals home opener?
Budda Baker is dealing with a hamstring ailment, and soft tissue injuries like these can be a hindrance to a player all season. Hopefully, it’s a minor issue that won’t affect Baker’s playing status for Sunday, and he is currently listed as Questionable.
If Baker can’t go, look for K’Von Wallace to step into the Pro Bowl safety’s spot. Wallace enjoyed a solid debut for the Arizona Cardinals this past week, so an increased role shouldn’t faze him if Baker can’t go.
Overall, it would be interesting to see if Stills can hold his own, and if that’s the case, he will be the second sixth round rookie to deliver a sound performance. Kei’Trel Clark, also drafted in the sixth round this year, won the starting corner job out of camp and played well last week. If Stills emulates that, then it foreshadows Ossenfort’s ability to find value picks late in the NFL Draft.
Leki Fotu is also listed as Questionable, and if he can’t go, a defensive line that enjoyed a solid Week 1 could find itself depleted this week. Offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum is also listed as Questionable, meaning the Cards could once again roll without their backup swing tackle.
Source: Injury Report: Week 2 vs Giants by Zach Gershman, AZCardinals.com