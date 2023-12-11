3 burning questions for the Arizona Cardinals heading into Week 15
The Arizona Cardinals enter Week 15 vs. arguably the NFL’s toughest team in the San Francisco 49ers, so there are naturally more questions than answers.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals are entering Week 15 with perhaps their toughest matchup yet. On the bright side, the Cards played the San Francisco 49ers rather well in Week 4 despite the three-possession loss.
But it’s also clear that the Niners are peaking at the right time, and they are also a team that blew out and halted the Philadelphia Eagles momentum just a week ago. Therefore, the Cardinals more than have quite a tough matchup coming, which leads to a slew of burning questions.
Below you will find three that many in the NFL universe will be asking themselves this week, starting with how a team like the Cards can even comprehend to get the best of San Francisco. There are also issues related to their passing defense and of course, how quarterback Kyler Murray will operate.
Burning questions for the Arizona Cardinals heading into Week 15
1 - What is the best way for Arizona to beat one of the NFL’s best?
The Cardinals must play to their strengths in Week 15, meaning they must run the ball a lot on offense, despite the fact San Francisco’s rushing defense is one of the league’s best. At 1,018 rushing yards allowed in 13 games, the 49ers have given up the lowest number in the category. They are also tied for seventh in the league in allowing 3.9 yards per carry, but the Cards managed 105 rushing yards the last time they played the Niners.
San Francisco also has arguably the stingiest defense in the NFL with 23 recorded takeaways, which ranks third in the league. Of those takeaways, 17 have been interceptions. In case you’re wondering, the Niners lead the league in the category, so running the ball often to open the passing game later is the best option for the Arizona Cardinals.