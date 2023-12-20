3 burning questions for the Arizona Cardinals heading into Week 16 against the Bears
The Arizona Cardinals are looking to redeem themselves following last week’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers, but can they overcome a weaker opponent?
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Will the Cardinals rushing defense step up?
The Cardinals rushing defense was miserable in their last outing vs. the San Francisco 49ers, and it was a big reason quarterback Brock Purdy was able to throw almost at will since the run opened several passing lanes. But the Cardinals are facing yet another team whose running game can fare well against almost anyone.
The Bears may not have a featured back who can give them steady production all game, but a committee led by quarterback Justin Fields has been rather effective all season. With a collective average of 4.3 yards per carry, the Bears rank ninth in the league after 14 games, and their 1,882 rushing yards sit at No. 5.
While Arizona’s passing defense should have an easier time against Fields’ inconsistency throwing the football, the real burning question is whether the former first-round pick will even need to throw often. If the Cards can’t stop the run, then it will be much harder for this team to fly back to the desert with the W.