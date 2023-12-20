3 burning questions for the Arizona Cardinals heading into Week 16 against the Bears
The Arizona Cardinals are looking to redeem themselves following last week’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers, but can they overcome a weaker opponent?
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Will the Cardinals offensive line hold?
The Cardinals offensive line hasn’t been this team’s strong suit all season, and this week, they are going up against one of the poorer pass rushing units in the league. Through the first 15 weeks of the season, the left side of the line has been particularly bad, with D.J. Humphries regressing and no one showing that they can do an even remotely effective job at guard, so expect the Bears to try and take advantage of those weaknesses.
But since their pass rush has been nonexistent, even an offensive line as poor as the Cardinals has been throughout most of 2023, at least they have a chance to keep their quarterback’s uniform clean. If they can, it doesn’t mean we will suddenly have faith that they will keep things turned around for the final two weeks of the season, but we will know that they can at least fare well against lesser talent.
The line only needs to hold for so long, and if they do allow someone in the backfield, Murray has the mobility to outmaneuver and find a receiver or tight end downfield. In a worst-case scenario, he can also call his own number and pick up yards on the ground.
