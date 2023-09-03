Top 4 burning questions for the Arizona Cardinals heading into Week 1
In just seven days the Arizona Cardinals will kick off their 2023 season against the Washington Commanders. Here are four burning questions.
By Sion Fawkes
4 - How will the Cards handle their pass rush rotation?
The Arizona Cardinals pass rush is a curious unit. They don’t have an elite or even an EDGE rusher who has proven to put up solid numbers sans Dennis Gardeck’s “breakout” in 2020 when he recorded 7.0 sacks.
However, there may not be another group on the team so deep that is brimming with so much potential. We saw the likes of Zaven Collins, Cameron Thomas, and Jesse Luketa show flashes during the preseason. Especially Thomas, who seemed to work his way into the backfield on virtually every other snap.
It will be interesting to see if defensive coordinator Nick Rallis goes with his projected starters in Collins and Gardeck for most of the game, or if he implements a more rotational approach. If Rallis rolls with the latter, then the Redbirds should have fresh legs at EDGE early and often starting next week.
BJ Ojulari is the obvious wildcard. If he catches on after missing most of the preseason recovering from a minor offseason surgery, then this unit could shine.
