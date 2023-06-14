Caesars Arizona Promo Code: Get $1,250 Bonus in THREE MINUTES For ANY Game!
We’re reaching the doldrums of summer in the sporting world, but Caesars Sportsbook Arizona is changing that TODAY!
New users at Caesars will have access to one of the best promotions in the business: a bonus-bet refund worth up to $1,250 if your first bet doesn’t hit!
Keep reading if you want to learn how you can spice up your summer with a wild payday.
Caesars Arizona Promo Code
If you miss your first bet at Caesars you’ll be issued a full refund in bonus bets matching what you risked for up to $1,250 – as long as you follow our step-by-step instructions.
Here’s how you can claim your bonus offer:
- Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook Arizona
- Use our promo code FSNFLFULL
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
That’s all there is to it!
Once you’ve completed the sign-up process and made a qualifying deposit, your first bet at Caesars will be automatically backed by the house with no more work required on your end.
Now let’s figure out how to best use this opportunity.
Arizona Cardinals 2023-24 Futures Bets
Since you’ll be issued a bonus-bet refund if you miss, why not take a shot at a BIG payday, at least with your first try?
Caesars offers TONS of ways for you to back (or fade?!) your Cardinals this season.
You could bet on how many games they will win, if they will make the playoffs or not, and plenty of other categories, including backing a Cardinals player to win a league-wide award or lead the league in a statistical category.
If you’re not feeling great about Arizona this season under a new coach and with quarterback Kyler Murray still recovering from ACL surgery, you could always bet on your team to go UNDER its projected win total of 4.5 games at +105 odds.
That way, you can root for your team to tank and get a top draft pick AND cash in on it, too!
If you put the full backing of Caesars to use, a $1,250 bet on +105 odds would profit you $1,312.50!
Regardless of what you choose to bet on, make sure you lock in your second-chance bonus opportunity with Caesars to make the most of this NFL offseason.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.