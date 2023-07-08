Caesars Arizona Promo Gives Cardinals Fans $1,250 Bonus for ANY Game!
Earn a $1,250 bonus bet for any game at Caesars Sportsbook
By Joe Summers
We're a few weeks away from training camp, but Cardinals fans can start the party today with Caesars Sportsbook's exclusive sign-up promo. Following an initial deposit, your first wager of up to $1,250 will be covered by Caesars and refunded as bonus bets if you lose!
You've thus got TWO chances to win BIG with this offer. See below how to sign up and get started.
Caesars Arizona Promo Code
If you sign up for Caesars with our promo code FSNFLFULL and deposit $10 or more, your first wager of up to $1,250 will be returned back as bet credits if you don't win, no questions asked!
Your part is easy. Follow these steps for your $1,250 bonus:
1. Sign up for Caesars with this link
2. Use the promo code FSNFLFULL
3. Deposit $10 or more
That's it! Your first wager of up to $1,250 will automatically be refunded as bonus bets if things don't go your way.
With that in mind, this is the perfect time to swing for the fences on an underdog or parlay. I recommend targeting a play with plus odds to increase your profit, as you'll either win or live to bet another day!
Only new Caesars users have access to this offer and the clock is ticking. Sign up for Caesars now while you can still claim your $1,250 bonus!
How to Bet at Caesars Sportsbook
Caesars is one of the top sportsbooks in the country, giving users a ton of betting options including moneyline and spread picks, totals, player props, futures and more.
Once you've signed up and made your deposit, check out the various sections on the easy-to-use interface to find your favorite bet of the day. You'll be backed by up to $1,250 in bonus cash no matter what!
In addition to promos like this one, Caesars also gives users helpful tutorials, exclusive daily odds boosts and a rewards system to build up even more bonuses. Sign up today to see what you've been missing out on!
If you already have a Caesars account, here are a couple of other sweet offers available for Cardinals fans, too:
