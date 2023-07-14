Claim a $1,250 Bonus For ANY Bet With Exclusive Caesars Arizona Promo Code
Bet with $1,250 of house money on your first wager at Caesars
By Joe Summers
Caesars Sportsbook has a phenomenal $1,250 sign-up bonus available for Cardinals fans. Following an initial deposit, your first wager of up to $1,250 will be covered by Caesars and refunded as bonus bets if you lose.
That means you've got TWO chances to win BIG with this offer. Here's how to get started:
Caesars Arizona Promo Code
If you sign up for Caesars with our promo code FSNFLFULL and deposit at least $10, your first bet of up to $1,250 will be returned as bet credits if you don't win, letting you try again!
Follow these steps to secure your $1,250 bonus:
1. Sign up for Caesars with this link
2. Use the promo code FSNFLFULL
3. Deposit at least $10
Boom! Your first wager of up to $1,250 will automatically be refunded as bonus bets if things don't go your way.
That makes this the perfect time to take a shot on an underdog or even a parlay. Don't hesitate to make a bet on something with plus odds, as you'll either win or live to bet another day!
Only new Caesars users have access to this offer. Sign up for Caesars today to place a bet backed by up to $1,250 of bonus cash!
Why Bet at Caesars Sportsbook Arizona?
Caesars is one of Arizona's premier sportsbooks and allows you to bet on your favorite teams in a variety of ways, including moneyline and spread picks, totals, futures, player props, parlays and more.
After you sign up and make your deposit, take a look around the user-friendly interface. No matter what you choose to bet on, you'll get a second chance if things don't work out.
On top of sweet promos like this one, Caesars also features exclusive odds boosts, one of the industry's best rewards systems and helpful tutorials to point you in the right direction. Sign up today!
If you already have a Caesars account or are interested in more bonus cash, check out these other offers available, too:
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.