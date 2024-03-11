Cardinals 3-round Mock Draft: Cardinals address various needs early on
With many holes on the roster, Monti Ossenfort will need to address them when possible throughout the draft.
By Brandon Ray
With already having a franchise quarterback in Kyler Murray, the Arizona Cardinals don't need to worry about which quarterback prospect will fall to them at #4 overall. Instead, their main focus is on every other position on the roster. Being one of the teams in the NFL with the most draft picks going into next month's draft, Monti Ossenfort has a great opportunity to build up the Cardinals the way he and the coaching staff best see the fit.
As the NFL draft approaches, the Cardinals only need to look out for what the three teams ahead of them do, all in which we can expect the Bears, Commanders and Patriots to take their next hopeful franchise quarterback.
With using the draft simulator at Pro Football Network, we were able to create a 3-round mock draft of what the Cardinals could very well do on draft night.