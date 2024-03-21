Cardinals 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Arizona does the obvious, plus 1 wild trade
By Ryan Heckman
Last year, the Cardinals were on the opposite end of a first-round trade, with the Houston Texans moving up to select Will Anderson Jr.
Now, they opt to pull off a stunner with Las Vegas.
The Cardinals trade their first rounder next year, a second-round pick this year (no. 35) and a sixth rounder this year in exchange for the Raiders' no. 13 pick and a third rounder next year.
With that pick, they get their franchise pass rusher.
Just like the Texans did last year, the Cardinals trade up for an Alabama pass rusher, filling a huge need on this roster. Dallas Turner comes in as arguably the best pass rusher in this class, but somehow the Cardinals are able to land him at pick no. 13.
With exceptional length and an overall build for the position, Turner looks the part. He is all-around athletic and enjoyed a strong Combine performance. The explosiveness, from the first step, is certainly there.
Active hands are apparent. He uses his hands well and sports a variety of moves. He's quick both with those hands and his footwork. Turner is able to close on quarterbacks in a hurry. If he smells a sack, he'll get there. He's also got the skill set to be able to drop into short-area coverage.
Last season with the Crimson Tide, Turner posted 14.5 tackles for loss including 10.0 sacks.