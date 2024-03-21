Raising Zona
Cardinals 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Arizona does the obvious, plus 1 wild trade

By Ryan Heckman

Arizona Cardinals, Marvin Harrison Jr.
Arizona Cardinals, Marvin Harrison Jr. / Rich Schultz/GettyImages
Christian Haynes. G.

Without a pick in the second round, the Cardinals wait until Round 3 to make their next selection. But, they continue addressing areas of need this offseason by selecting Connecticut guard Christian Haynes. The 6-foot-3, 317-pound Haynes had himself a strong Combine performance and graded out as the third-best guard prospect of his class, per NFL.com.

Haynes could come in right away and start on the interior for Arizona, giving Murray even more protection going forward. This is a home run start to the draft for the Cardinals. It's been mostly about Kyler.

Brandon Dorlus. DL.

With their second of three picks in the third, the Cardinals revert back to defense, bolstering the defensive line with Oregon defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus. Arizona gets themselves a versatile lineman who can play inside or out. At 6-foot-3, 283 pounds, Dorlus ran a 4.83 in his 40-yard dash and represents ideal athleticism for the interior. But, again, he can also play the end spot and rush the passer.

As a third-round pick, the Cardinals get a guy who easily could have gone at the back of the second, finding tremendous value.

