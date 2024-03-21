Cardinals 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Arizona does the obvious, plus 1 wild trade
By Ryan Heckman
With their third and final pick of Round 3, the Cardinals attack the cornerback position. It's been somewhat rough sledding since the Patrick Peterson days, and having lost Byron Murphy last year, they lost the one hopeful cornerback of their future.
Here, they take Rutgers standout Max Melton. At 5-foot-11, Melton's size and length are bigger than what they should be with his height. He's got the speed to keep up, too, having run a blazing 4.39 at the Combine. Melton is versatile, being able to play both outside and inside, giving the Cardinals some options down the line if need be.
With their lone fourth-round pick, the Cardinals go best player available and select Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg. This is your classic example of a player who has probably been told, his whole life, that he's just a bit too small, yet continues to put on a show. At 6-foot-2, 233 pounds, Eichenberg isn't the biggest or fastest.
Yet, the effort is just about second to none. He is a tackling machine. He's everywhere. The relentless pursuit he plays with is impressive, and that's the kind of mentality and effort this Cardinals defense could use. Over the last two seasons, Eichenberg posted a total of 202 tackles, including 14.5 for a loss, 3.5 sacks, three pass breakups, one pick, one forced fumble and a defensive score.