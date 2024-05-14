Cardinals crowned the NFC West offseason winners by Bleacher Report
After two straight four-win seasons, the Arizona Cardinals are looking to turn the tide and become playoff contenders again in 2024. Well, Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report thinks they're on the right path, listing the Cardinals as the NFC West offseason winners.
Fowler went into details about what the other three teams in the division did this offseason, noting that the 49ers lost some members of their defensive front, the Rams lost Aaron Donald to retirement, and the Seahawks could have a quarterback conundrum on their hands in 2024. That left the Cardinals as his clear choice for offseason winners from the NFC West.
"Although the Arizona Cardinals lost No. 1 wide receiver Marquise Brown in free agency and traded fellow wideout Rondale Moore to the Falcons, they bolstered their pass-catching corps in the draft by adding B/R's top-ranked prospect in Marvin Harrison Jr. The Cardinals also landed potential high-impact rookies in defensive lineman Darius Robinson, cornerback Max Melton, tight end Tip Reiman and left guard Isaiah Adams."- Ryan Fowler
Fowler wraps up his decision by noting that the Cardinals adding talent on both sides of the ball is why he picked them as the NFC West offseason champs.
Cardinals had the best offseason in the NFC West
Hopefully all of the Cardinals' hard work this offseason pays off and they can be a competitive team again and maybe even vie for a playoff spot. The NFC West is a tough division with both the 49ers and Rams making the playoffs last season and the Seahawks narrowly missing out. Be that as it may, the Cardinals should still have a team capable of making a splash in 2024.
Offseason champs doesn't mean a thing if it leads to another disappointing season.