Cardinals Day 2 picks: When does Arizona pick next?
What picks do the Cardinals have for the second day of the draft?
The Arizona Cardinals selected Marvin Harrison Jr. and Darius Robinson in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Harrison was the fourth pick in the draft and Cardinals fans were elated when the team made the pick official. He'll be an insanely talented weapon for Kyler Murray to throw to for the foreseeable future. Robinson was the 27th pick and provides the Cardinals defense with an electric edge rusher.
There's no doubt that the Cardinals crushed it on Day 1 of the draft but it's time to turn the page to the second day, which will include the second and third rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft.
What will Day 2 of the draft have in store for the Cardinals? Let's take a look at what picks the Cardinals have for Rounds 2 and 3 of the draft, as of this writing.
Arizona Cardinals Day 2 Draft Picks
Round
Pick
2
35
3
66
3
71
3
90
The Cardinals currently own one pick in the second round but it's the third pick that round. They'll have a trio of third-round selections, which should hopefully give them solid depth options for the 2024 season.
Arizona has a chance to add some major impact players to its roster and we've seen this team compete under Kyler Murray. Who else will join the team with the hopes of helping the Cardinals compete and being a playoff contender once again?