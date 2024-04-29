Cardinals Draft Grades: What are the experts saying about the 2024 class?
How did the Cardinals do in the draft?
The Arizona Cardinals added 12 new players to their roster in the 2024 NFL Draft. Two of those picks came in the first round, as the Cardinals added Marvin Harrison Jr. with the fourth overall pick and Darius Robinson with the 27th pick.
On Day 2, the Cardinals selected Max Melton, Trey Benson, Isaiah Adams, Tip Reiman, and Elijah Jones. On Day 3, they rounded out their draft by selecting Taylor Dadrion-Demerson, Xavier Thomas, Christian Jones, Tejhaun Palmer, and Jaden Davis.
Draft grades don't really mean anything in the grand scheme of things but what are analysts saying about Arizona's draft? Let's see what the pundits are saying.
Cardinals 2024 Draft Grades
Prisco loved what the Cardinals did in the draft and said that Arizona's best pick was Trey Benson in the third round, noting that Benson and James Conner will give the back field a nice 1-2 punch. His least favorite pick was Reiman in the third round, stating that he believed there were better tight end options available at that time.
"The Cardinals had a lot of ammunition with 12 picks and Monti Ossenfort used it well. I liked a lot of their picks, starting with receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who is a much-needed, dynamic playmaker. They added a bunch of potential starters the rest of the way, giving this rising team a lot of talented players. They also added four defensive backs, which was a must. "- Pete Prisco
Reuter was also a fan of what the Cardinals did with their plethora of picks and said that Harrison and Benson were "home-run hitters". He was fine with the Adams and Reiman selections but he thought they were drafted a bit too early.
"The Cardinals did a nice job over the first two days of the draft. They acquired picks via trade, found home-run hitters on offense in Harrison and Benson and added an inside/outside pass-rush threat in Robinson. They landed athletic corners in Melton and Elijah Jones, as well. Adams and Reiman also met needs, though they were picked a bit earlier than I expected. "- Chad Reuter
Sikkema didn't give an overall review of his grade but wrote blurbs for every pick. His draft grade is the lowest of the other pundits included here but it appears that he was still a fan of what Arizona did. He said that Harrison was the top-rated player in the 2024 draft, which isn't a shock but Cardinals fans are thrilled that he fell to fourth overall.