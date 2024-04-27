Cardinals draft Illinois offensive lineman Isaiah Adams at No. 71
By Brandon Ray
After going with defense in the second round, the Cardinals went back-to-back offensive picks with their first two picks in the third round. First, they selected Florida State running back Trey Benson, and then they would follow up by selecting Illinois offensive lineman Isaiah Adams. The Cardinals have taken a focus on boosting the running game and in order to do so, they needed to get a good run -blocking lineman. According to Pro Football Focus, Isaiah Adams ranks in the top ten amongst all eligible lineman in run blocking abilities. That should get Cardinals fans excited to build the run game.
Adams can play guard and tackle so he provides versatility. On tape, he looks very athletic and can help open up a running lane now for James Conner and Trey Benson.
Bringing in linemen will never be a questionable decision. A team can never have too much competition up front and by bringing in Adams, the Cardinals are going to have some competition in the interior part of their offensive line.
With this pick, the Cardinals have now made three offensive picks in the first three rounds while also still getting defensive help. Monti Ossenfort is addressing various needs across the board and he has gained extra picks along the way. With him trading down in the second round, the Cardinals have an extra pick in the third round from the Atlanta Falcons.
The Cardinals are not messing around in this draft. This draft seems a lot different for the better for the franchise. Ossenfort is covering various aspects of the roster and is giving the coaching staff a lot to work with come training camp time. Adding Adams gives Arizona an option on the offensive line, and it should make Kyler Murray very happy to have an extra protector up front.