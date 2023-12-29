Cardinals vs. Eagles: Time, Location, Streaming, Odds, & More: Everything you need to know
We have reached the final two weeks of what has been a long, drawn out season for the Arizona Cardinals, but if you’re watching, here is all you need to know.
By Sion Fawkes
While the storylines regarding Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon and the Philadelphia Eagles will dominate headlines, there is more to it than just recent events. These are two teams who have quite a history playing one another as they were division rivals between 1970 and 2001.
Therefore, it’s always fun to watch when the Cardinals get a chance to beat their old NFC East rivals, and that alone should make this game fun to watch, regardless of the Gannon drama. So if you are watching this week, keep reading for a rundown on everything you will need to know regarding the Cardinals Week 17 matchup against the Eagles.
Cardinals vs. Eagles Location
This Week 17 matchup between the Cardinals and Eagles will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The stadium opened in time for the 2003 season, two seasons after the Cardinals made annual trips to visit the Eagles, and the Cardinals currently have a 2-3 all-time record at the current venue.
Cardinals vs. Eagles Gametime
This game will start at a non-typical time for the Cardinals, with kickoff for this one beginning at 11:00 am., and 1:00 p.m. EST. This will be the fifth early start time for the Cardinals in 2023, with games against Washington, Cleveland, Houston, and Pittsburgh having previously started early.
Because of flex scheduling, game times may change from their original scheduled start.
Cardinals vs. Eagles TV, Streaming, and Radio
As in many games this season, the Cardinals will play the Eagles on Fox, and you can catch the game there if it is broadcast locally in your area. Not sure if your game will be covered locally? Check out the coverage map on FanSided, and see if it’s being broadcast in your area. If you don’t have access to the local Fox station for any reason but you are local, you can also stream the game live on fubo TV.
You can also catch the radio broadcast if you cannot stream the game live or watch it on local television. An NFL+ subscription will give you access to the home and road broadcasts, and you can also listen in on 98.7 The Fan.
Cardinals vs. Eagles Odds
With the two teams heading in opposite directions, the odds per DraftKings reflect that, with the Cardinals currently sitting at 12.5-point underdogs on the road. The current over/under for the game is 48.5, and the Cardinals moneyline sits at plus-440. The moneyline for the Eagles is minus-600.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
What to Watch
Jonathan Gannon’s return to Philadelphia is one of the biggest storylines to pay attention to this week. The Eagles, if they win, and if the Cowboys lose, will clinch the NFC East for the second year running, so they have a lot riding on this game.