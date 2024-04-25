Cardinals Fans: Secure Your $150 Guaranteed Before Promo Expires
Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets for a limited time at Bet365
Months remain until the NFL offseason is over, but you can make the most of this idle time thanks to Bet365 Sportsbook!
Bet365 is giving you $150 in bonus bets just for signing up and placing your first bet of $5 or more on any wager this week, even if that bet doesn’t win - giving you house funds to start building your bankroll on the NBA, NHL, MLB or even the NFL Draft.
Bet365 Arizona Bonus Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
$150
$10
$5
None needed
How to Claim Bet365 Bonus in Arizona
Here’s how you can claim your $150 bonus at Bet365:
- Click this link to sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on any wager
It’s really as simple as it can be.
It doesn’t matter what you wager on, and it doesn’t matter if that wager wins or loses.
You’ll get $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the completion of that first wager as long as you deposit $10 or more and put $5 or more on that first bet.
What Are Bet365 Bonus Bets?
Bet365 bonus bets are a pool of house credits you can use to bet on sports instead of using real money from your account.
Since these are house credits, the value of the bonus you risk won’t be returned to you when wagering.
But your winnings will be real cash that you can either withdraw or use for more wagers!
How to Use Bet365 Bonus Bets
You’ll see an option to apply bonus credit to any wager in your bet slip as long as you still have bonus bets left to spend at Bet365.
It’s simple. Find your best bet and add it to your bet slip. Then, click on that bonus option, type in how much of your bonus you want to spend and then place the bet.
You can spend these bonus credits on any wager in any sport, but keep in mind that they expire seven days after you initially receive them.
Don’t wait too long to spend yours!
What States is Bet365 Legal In?
Bet365 is still one of the newer names in sports betting, but it’s been quickly growing in popularity over the past couple of years.
It’s now available in these 10 U.S. states: AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, OH, NC, NJ and VA.
Bet365 Refer-A-Friend Bonus
You can earn up to 30% lifetime commission on each person you refer to Bet365 if you sign up with their affiliate program.
Scroll to the bottom of the page and click ‘Partners’ to find all of the information you need to know about becoming an individual affiliate for Bet365.
Bet365 Promo Terms & Conditions
There isn’t much to the fine print with this bonus offer, but there are some important details everyone should know.
You must be in a state with access to Bet365 and be 21+ years old to create your account.
Then, you must make that first bet of $5 or more (and it must settle) within 30 days of your account creation. Also, that first bet must have odds of -500 or greater (-400, -200, etc.).
Once that’s done, you’ll get your bonus bets!
What is the Best Arizona Sportsbook?
Arizona is home to all of the top sportsbooks in the business, and you’d be selling yourself short to not sign up with all of them.
After all, what’s there to lose?
If you sign up with each sportsbook in your state, you can always ensure that you’re betting with the best odds on the market by comparing them between sportsbooks.
And who doesn’t want to claim more bonus bets?
That being said, Bet365 is a great place to start! It has tons of fun betting lines on all of your favorite sports along with some exclusive features and promotions you won’t find anywhere else.
Best Arizona Sportsbook Bonus Promo
Bet365 has a great sign-up bonus in Arizona, but DraftKings currently has it beat for the top spot.
Here are the very best welcome bonuses available to you today in Arizona:
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
DraftKings
$200 + Daily No-Sweat Same-Game Parlay
$10
$5
None needed
FanDuel
$150
$10
$5
None needed
Bet365
$150
$10
$5
None needed
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
None needed
Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
FSNFL1000
Click each link below to sign up with these sportsbooks and claim your bonus rewards.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.