Cardinals fans should want to see this defensive tackle prospect get drafted by Arizona
With two first round picks, this defensive tackle could be drafted to the NFC West by Arizona.
By Brandon Ray
One of the many holes on the Cardinals' roster is on the defensive line and it will be up to Monti Ossenfort to address it. Whether it is through free agency and getting a guy like Christian Wilkins or going through the draft, Arizona will need to build up in the trenches. With this upcoming draft being offensive-heavy, the Cardinals will have some options on the defense. They are one of the two teams that have two first-round picks so they will be heavily active on the first night of the draft.
At the NFL combine, one defensive tackle that truly stood out and may have increased his draft stock is Byron Murphy II out of Texas. At the combine, Murphy posted a 4.87 40-yard dash along with a 33" vertical jump. Listed at 6-foot and 297 lbs, Murphy comes in undersized but has shown to be productive. NFL analyst Lance Zierlan compared Murphy to Buffalo Bills' defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who is coming off a career year with the Bills.
Murphy is quick off the line and can get past a block with his quickness, which is what the Cardinals need on the interior part of the defensive line. Last season with the Longhorns, Murphy posted 29 total tackles (8.5 for a loss) as well as 5 sacks. He dramatically improved in his last two seasons with Texas which has helped become a potential first round pick.
With his performance at the combine, Murphy has a great chance at getting selected in the first round, which is where the Cardinals have a chance to get him. Arizona has the 27th overall pick and may have to trade up to get Murphy if they do choose to pursue him. We have seen players drop in the draft, and that could very well happen in this draft because it is dominated by offensive talent.
If the Cardinals are within distance to acquire Murphy but have to make a move to do so, Ossenfort needs to strongly consider trading up to grab the young defensive tackle who can be a building piece within the Cardinals' defense for the future.