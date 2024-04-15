Cardinals free agent addition listed as one of worst signings of offseason
The Arizona Cardinals aimed to bolster their offensive line when they signed offensive tackle Jonah Williams to a two-year, $30 million deal in free agency. However, not everyone is a fan of the move, as Bleacher Report listed it as one of the worst signings of the offseason.
Here's what B/R had to say about the signing:
"A 2019 first-round pick of the Bengals, Jonah Williams failed to live up to expectations in Cincinnati.. . . While the team attempted to make it work by sliding him over to right tackle last fall (where he began his collegiate career) after three seasons on the left side, the adjustment period left much to be desired, allowing 41 pressures in 17 starts.
"For the Cardinals, Williams projects to align back at left tackle to protect quarterback Kyler Murray's blind side, but offensive coordinator Drew Petzing would be wise to assist Williams with tight end help on designated passing situations."
Williams was a staple on the O-line during his four seasons in Cincinnati. He started in all 59 games that he appeared in for the Bengals, and he played 100 percent of available offensive snaps in each of the last three seasons. He also found some solid success while playing right tackle for the first time last season.
Now, Williams is ready to be a positive factor on Arizona's offensive line, where he will be tasked with protecting quarterback Kyler Murray.
"The O-line, it's kind of a chain," Williams said after signing with Arizona. "You can't have any weak links, physically, mentally. I like to think I'm a positive part of that."
Only time will tell if Arizona's addition of Williams actually turns out to be one of the worst signing of the offseason, but it made some sense on paper, at least. The Cardinals needed some help on the O-line, and they got that in the Alabama product.