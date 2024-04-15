Jonah Williams set career-best marks in pressure rate (8.0%), 1-on-1 pressure rate (7.8%), sack rate (1.2%) and average time to pressure (2.99 seconds) in 2023 after switching from left tackle to right tackle for the first time in his career.#BirdGang https://t.co/pf0WGuqHUi pic.twitter.com/MRAUlSqYIR