Cardinals have a tough task against San Francisco 49ers after Leonard Floyd signing
Things just got tougher for the Cardinals' offensive line...
By Brandon Ray
While the Arizona Cardinals made an impact on the defensive side of the ball on the first day of the legal tampering period, another team within the NFC West made a splash to their defense as well. The San Francisco 49ers went out and agreed to terms with defensive end Leonard Floyd on a two-year deal. With adding Floyd to the defense, he will team up with Nick Bosa and create a great pass-rush for the 49ers.
Last season with the Buffalo Bills, Floyd was the sack leader on the Buffalo defense with 10.5 sacks, making it his fourth consecutive season with 9+ sacks. At 31 years old, the 49ers gain a great pass-rusher who still has some left in the tank and for only a two year committment, it is great investment while Brock Purdy is still on his rookie contract.
This signing is not great for the Cardinals. While their offensive line needs a vast upgrade, specifically in the interior, the left tackle spot is up for grabs with D.J. Humphries being out with a torn ACL and Paris Johnson Jr. only going into his second year as a starter for Arizona.
Floyd's signing puts great pressure on Monti Ossenfort to acquire offensive line help. Having to take on two great pass rushers in Floyd and Bosa twice a year is not the most ideal setup for this Cardinals offense. Whether the Cardinals address the offensive line in free agency or the draft, they need to bring in the best pass protection on the outside for Kyler Murray.
With the Patriots going out and acquiring veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett on a one-year deal, it shows that they will be drafting a quarterback and that leaves the Cardinals more than likely getting wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. at No.4, but that leaves out the option to draft a tackle like Joe Alt or Olumuyiwa Fashanu.
Murray is coming back from a torn ACL and the Cardinals will need to find a way to try to contain a Bosa and Floyd pass rush this season.