Cardinals have prime opportunity to end tenures of these coaches on the hot seat
By Brandon Ray
Before each NFL season starts, we see fans and analysts creating hot seat rankings for head coaches across the league. Names like Mike McCarthy and Dennis Allen have been linked to the hot seat for over a season now and could very well be in their last season with their respective teams. Luckily, the Arizona Cardinals should not have to worry about Jonathan Gannon going anywhere despite going 4-13 last season. Gannon gets a pass because he did not have Kyler Murray for over half of the season and the Cardinals played hard down the stretch. Gannon earned the trust and showed signs of what is to come in the organization.
The Cardinals will be taking on three different head coaches this season that are on the hot spot according to CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin.
Three of the eight head coaches on this list that are candidates for being on the hot seat will face off against the Cardinals; Sean McDermott, Robert Saleh and Matt Eberflus.
The Cardinals have the chance to cause frustration for these coaches.
The Cardinals will start off the season in Buffalo against McDermott and if the Cardinals can fly away with a 1-0 record, it will create a rough start for the Bills and McDermott. Then in back-to-back weeks, the Cardinals will host the New York Jets and Chicago Bears. Saleh and Eberflus have a great amount of pressure heading into this season.
Saleh got a pass from last year because Aaron Rodgers tore his achilles four plays into the regular season but now has to succeed otherwise he and many others could be finding jobs outside of New York. With Eberflus, the Bears hit the reset button on quarterback by trading Justin Fields to Pittsburgh and drafting Caleb Williams to a loaded offense that now has Keenan Allen, D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze and D’Andre Swift. If the Bears cannot reach the playoffs with the talent that they have, Eberflus will more than likely be leaving Chicago on a very bad note.