Cardinals opening 2024 win total prediction (Oddsmakers expect Arizona to take step forward)
The Arizona Cardinals finished with a disappointing 4-13 record in 2023, but they got Kyler Murray back to being healthy and there are signs that they've hit their rock bottom and will not begin the climb back up to NFL relevancy.
Now that we're a month into the offseason, oddsmakers have begun to release projected win totals for the 2024 regular season. If you want a good idea of where the Cardinals will end up next season, just take a look at their win total. Vegas always knows bet.
Let's take a look.
2024 Cardinals Win Total
The good news is oddsmakers are fully expecting the Cardinals to take a step forward in 2024. The bad news is they still don't expect them to sniff the playoffs.
FanDuel Sportsbook has their projected win total set at 6.5 with the OVER juiced to -142. If you translate those odds to implied probability, there's a 58.68% chance the Cardinals will win at least seven games next season. If they reach seven wins, that would be a three-win improvement based on last season.
That should come as good news to Cardinals fans. With Murray looking like the franchise quarterback they hoped he'd be and with Marvin Harrison Jr. likely being selected by the team with the No. 4 overall pick in this month's draft, things are certainly looking up for the Cardinals.
With that being said, they still need plenty of help on the other side of the ball. The Cardinals gave up 26.8 points per game last season, the second most in the NFL. Only the Commanders (30.5) gave up more points per game.
