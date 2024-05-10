Cardinals rookie sends a pretty awesome message to all of the doubters
The Arizona Cardinals spent a third-round pick on Illinois tight end Tip Reiman, which seemed like a reach to some people. He only had 19 catches and 203 yards during his senior season at Illinois so it might have seemed strange for the Cardinals to take him on Day 2 of the draft when he likely would have been available on Day 3.
Reiman has heard what the haters are saying and he's using it as motivation. While speaking to the media, the Illinois product said that people probably think he's a good blocker but "can't really move". He says that "these opportunities are to prove people wrong and to prove myself right".
Cardinals rookie TE Tip Reiman is ready to prove people wrong
The Cardinals already have an up-and-coming tight end in the form of Trey McBride, who they spent a second-round pick on two years ago. McBride is coming off a season where he tallied 825 receiving yards and three touchdowns and is looking to build on that in 2024.
McBride is the starting tight end, there's no doubt about that but Reiman provides depth. This is also a good opportunity for the rookie because there's no pressure for him to come in and be an elite weapon right away. He can learn from McBride and hopefully work his way into becoming a bigger piece of the offense.
For now though, Cardinals fans can take solace in the fact that Reiman has heard what the haters are saying and he's ready to show what he can do.