Cardinals vs. Seahawks: Time, Location, Streaming, Odds, & More: Everything you need to know
The Arizona Cardinals have one more game to go for the 2023 season before they get an opportunity to build on the foundation they built this season.
By Sion Fawkes
In Week 7, things didn’t go so hot for the Arizona Cardinals, as they scored 10 measly points in a two-possession loss to the Seattle Seahawks. In that game, they compiled just 249 total yards on offense, which was their third-lowest of the season, next to Week 1 against the Washington Commanders, and Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns.
But with Kyler Murray back in rhythm, the Cardinals can cap off their eight games with him as the starter with a 0.500 record of 4-4, something nobody saw coming back in September. Starting the season 1-8 and currently sitting at 4-12, it shows us two things: One, that Murray has been better than his overall numbers show, and two, head coach Jonathan Gannon knew how to keep his team focused even when the playoffs were out of the question.
Therefore, even if this game means nothing in the big picture of things, it means quite a lot to the guys taking the field this Sunday. And if you’re looking to join them in the experience, you will find out how you can do so in the information below.
Cardinals vs. Seahawks Location
The Cardinals will close out their 2023 season in a home game at State Farm Stadium, and it’s the first time since 2021 that Arizona will end their year in Glendale. Ironically, the Cards played and lost to the Seahawks 38-30 in that game before they went on to lose in the Wildcard Playoffs to the Los Angeles Rams.
Cardinals vs. Seahawks Gametime
Week 18 doesn’t have official start times until the results come in from the Week 17 contests, but the NFL unveiled kickoff for the game to commence at 2:25 p.m. Mountain Standard Time, or 4:25 p.m. Eastern Time. Therefore, like most Cardinals games taking place in Glendale, this one will have a later start.
Cardinals vs. Seahawks TV, Streaming, and Radio
As has been the case over the previous two weeks, Fox will host the Cardinals final game of the 2023 season. If you are local, you can catch the game on television, or if any of the affiliate networks are covering it in your region. For more information on whether your area is hosting the game, be sure to check out FanSided’s coverage map. You can also stream the game on fubo TV if you do not have access to the local TV channels.
You may also tune in via radio if you’re on the go at 98.7 FM where Dave Pasch and Ron Wolfley will provide commentary. An NFL+ subscription also gives you radio access if you’re out of the market, and if you’re in the market, a subscription will also allow you to stream the game.
Cardinals vs. Seahawks Odds
Per DraftKings, the Cardinals are plus-3 point underdogs to the Seahawks. The over/under is 48, and the Cardinals moneyline is plus-130. The Seahawks moneyline sits at minus-155.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
What to Watch
This is the final game of the season, but for Kyler Murray, it’s his chance to take what has become an ultra-young team with many cast-offs on both sides of the ball to one more win. Either way, the real building will begin for the Arizona Cardinals with the cap space and draft capital for the upcoming offseason. As for the Seahawks, they still got a potential playoff berth on their hands, a win plus a Packers loss will get them into the postseason.
(Additional information provided by AZCardinals.com and ESPN)