Cardinals signing OT Jonah Williams is the first true step to success in Arizona
Right after the release of D.J. Humphries, the Cardinals reportedly went out and immediately signed Jonah Williams from the Bengals.
By Brandon Ray
On the first official day of the new year in the NFL, the Arizona Cardinals made a business move in releasing long time offensive tackle D.J. Humphries, who had a $22 milion cap hit in 2024 but would be out for a majority of next season due to a torn ACL. Almost immediately after that news broke, Ian Rapoport reported that the Cardinals signed former Bengals offensive lineman Jonah Williams. It was then reported by Adam Schefter that Williams and the Cardinals agreed to a two-year deal for $30 million, with $19 million guarenteed.
With this signing, this will allow Paris Johnson Jr. to move over to left tackle as Williams has adjusted to play right tackle last season with the Bengals. Arizona's offensive line just became more stable and it shows that they will most likely not be selecting an offensive tackle with the 4th overall pick.
Even with the other signings the Cardinals have made, this signing of Williams is critical because it ultimately answers many questions and it is on the most important side of the ball in today's NFL.
Why is this signing the first true step towards success for the Cardinals?
Arizona signing Williams brings stability to a shaken up offensive line who was going to need to figure out a plan with Humphries more than likely missing the 2024 season. Not only do they clear up cap space with the release of Humphries, but they bring in a versatile offensive lineman in Williams and allow Paris Johnson to become the blind side blocker for Kyler Murray.
In addition, there is now more of a realistic setup of Marvin Harrison Jr. being drafted No.4 overall by the Cardinals without Ossenfort having to rush to address other areas of need.
KyMurray gets extra protection and the Cardinals get a little bit more help in cap space.