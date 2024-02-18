Cardinals Super Bowl 59 odds (Oddsmakers aren’t sold on Arizona turning things around in 2024)
Breaking down the Arizona Cardinals' odds to win the Super Bowl next season, which are an improvement on the 2023 campaign.
By Peter Dewey
The 2023 season was a lost one for the Arizona Cardinals from the jump, as the team didn’t have star quarterback Kyler Murray for most of the season due to a torn ACL.
Still, Jonathan Gannon’s group competed, especially in the world of betting. Arizona was 9-8 against the spread despite finding itself as a major underdog in most of its games.
While the Cardinals won just four games, they did have wins over Dallas, Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia, who all made the playoffs last season. Is that a good sign for the team’s outlook in the 2024 campaign?
The Cardinals are stocked with draft picks, as they have Houston’s selection for this year’s draft after trading back in the 2023 NFL Draft. One of the keys for the team at No. 4 will be deciding whether or not it is committing to Murray for the long haul.
If so, the Cardinals are armed with the draft capital to significantly improve the roster ahead of the 2024 season. If not, the Cards likely need to find a Murray trade partner and a quarterback they’d like to draft in the first round. That could completely shift the team's outlook for next season.
Oddsmakers don’t seem sold on Arizona, giving the team the worst odds in the NFC West to win the Super Bowl, putting the team at +8000. That’s good for 11th amongst all NFC teams – only the Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders, New York Giants and New Orleans Saints (tied at +8000) are worse.
Cardinals’ odds to win Super Bowl in 2025
Unfortunately for Cardinals fans, oddsmakers may not be wrong with their assessment of the team in the opening odds.
There is some uncertainty about the direction of the offense until the draft, but if Murray stays, fans and bettors at least know that he can lead this team to the playoffs. However, Gannon is going to need to get more of his players in the fold on the defensive side of the ball.
Arizona ranked 29th in the NFL in opponent yards per play and 31st in opponent points scored last season. It’s nearly impossible to make the playoffs – never mind win the Super Bowl – with a defense that bad.
There certainly were some positives to take away from Arizona’s 2023 season, such as the emergence of tight end Trey McBride, and the fact that Murray looked like himself once he returned from the torn ACL.
While I wouldn't recommend taking the Cardinals to win the Super Bowl next season, there are worse teams that you could bet on.
If you’re looking to bet on a team to win the Super Bowl next season, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer for a limited time! New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.