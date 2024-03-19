Cardinals trade No. 4 pick to Vikings in latest NFL Mock Draft
Should the Cardinals consider doing this?
The Arizona Cardinals hold the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and with so many teams being interested in the quarterback draft class, the Cardinals could find themselves getting plenty of phone calls ahead of draft night.
Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com released his latest mock draft and had the Cardinals not holding onto the fourth overall pick, as he has them swapping spots with the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings need a quarterback so they will be looking to move up toward the top of the draft board and since none of the top three teams are going to be willing to move, that makes the Cardinals very popular.
In this mock draft, Jeremiah has the Vikings moving into the Cardinals' spot and taking Michigan's J.J. McCarthy. Here's what Jeremiah said about the Vikings moving up to nab McCarthy:
"Now the fun really begins. After their recent trade with the Texans, it seems the Vikings are situated to aggressively move up to draft Kirk Cousins’ replacement. The Cardinals trade down, bypassing a chance to pick the first receiver off the board, but they address the position later in Round 1 (SEE: Pick No. 23)."- Daniel Jeremiah
With the Cardinals swapping spots with the Vikings (we don't know fully what they gave up), they're now picking 23rd overall and nab LSU's Brian Thomas Jr., which would still be a solid selection for them. No, it wouldn't be Marvin Harrison Jr., but they'd still add a valuable pass-catcher for Kyler Murray and could add some more draft picks.
"The Cardinals passed on a chance to pick a receiver at No. 4 in this scenario, but they still land a premier pass catcher after trading down."- Daniel Jeremiah
Some fans might be upset if the Cardinals passed on the chance to take a generational talent at wide receiver but fortunately, this draft is packed with talented receivers. Thomas had 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns during the 2023 season at LSU and would be an immediate favorite target of Murray in the desert.