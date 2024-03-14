Cardinals trade Rondale Moore to Falcons: Full details and grade
Well this is... interesting.
The Arizona Cardinals made a trade on Thursday, sending Rondale Moore to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for quarterback Desmond Ridder. Moore was a second-round pick by the Cardinals in 2021 and just finished with a career-high 530 scrimmage yards this past season. Now he's on the move to Atlanta.
In exchange, the Cardinals are acquiring Ridder, a former third-round pick by the Falcons in 2022 who appeared in 19 games in a two-year span. Ridder won't be starting games for the Cardinals unless Kyler Murray gets injured or the Cardinals have a playoff spot locked into place (let's hope this is the case!) but the Cardinals were wise to ensure they had a better backup moving forward considering Murray has missed games in each of the last three years.
What grade do the Cardinals deserve for this trade?
Moore appeared in 39 games during his three-year stint in the desert and while he put together a respectable season in 2023, it doesn't feel as though he lived up the hype of his second-round draft billing. That being said, it does feel as though the Falcons won this trade. They're receiving a starting-caliber receiver and all they had to give up was a quarterback who wasn't in their future plans anyway.
In the Cardinals' defense, however, they needed a more reliable backup quarterback than Clayton Tune, who made seven appearances for the team in 2023 and showed he wasn't ready for the spotlight just yet. Ridder might not be perfect but he's a better backup option than Tune.
Moore was entering the final year of his contract and probably wasn't going to get brought back past the 2024 season. This also allows Greg Dortch a chance to step into a bigger role (though in the grand scheme of things, it likely means Marvin Harrison Jr. is coming to Arizona in the first round).
All things considered, the Cardinals received a better backup quarterback and sent an underperforming receiver away when he was entering the final year of his deal. I'll give this trade a B for the Cardinals.