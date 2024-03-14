Cardinals trading Rondale Moore pretty much confirms their NFL Draft plans
Welcome to the desert, Marvin Harrison Jr!
The Arizona Cardinals made a trade on Thursday, sending former second-round pick Rondale Moore to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for quarterback Desmond Ridder. By making this trade, the Cardinals all but ensured that they'll be spending the fourth overall pick in the draft on Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
This is assuming, of course, that the three teams ahead of the Cardinals all draft quarterbacks with their first-round selections, which it's expected that they will. The Bears seem almost certain to nab Caleb Williams with the first overall pick and then it's likely that the Commanders will take either Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye. From there, the Patriots either take who's left or they go with Harrison.
If Harrison is off the board, then maybe the Cardinals go with Malik Nabers but it really feels like Harrison is destined to end up with the Arizona Cardinals and what a great draft pick this would be!
Cardinals feel destined to draft Marvin Harrison Jr. in 2024 NFL Draft
Harrison is entering the draft after three years with the Buckeyes and has had back-to-back electic seasons in Columbus, Ohio. This past year saw Harrison tally 67 receptions for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns and the year before he had 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 trips into the end zone. Long story short, Harrison is really good and he'll add some much-needed juice to this Cardinals offense in 2024 and beyond.
Trading Moore meant that the Cardinals now have an opening at their receiver spot and it feels as though Harrison is going to be filling that spot after the 2024 draft concludes.