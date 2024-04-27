Cardinals undrafted free agent tracker: Full list of every UDFA signed
The 2024 NFL Draft might be concluding but there are still plenty of players waiting for an opportunity to land somewhere and show what they can do. The Arizona Cardinals will have plenty of chances to add these players, known as undrafted free agents or UDFAs. These are the guys who go the entire draft without hearing their names called and then are free to sign where they'd like.
This is an opportunity for the Cardinals to find some key depth pieces who might have fallen in the cracks during the draft.
Who will the Cardinals add in undrafted free agency? Keep checking back to see who they've landed.
Cardinals UDFA Tracker
Xavier Weaver, WR (Colorado)
Joe Shimko, LS
Myles Murphy, DT