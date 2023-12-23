Cardinals vs. Bears best NFL prop bets for Week 16
The Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears will face-off in what is largely a meaningless game in the NFC in Week 16.
You know what we can do to make the game meaningful for us? Bet on it.
I have two player props on the Cardinals I have locked in so allow me to share them with you.
Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Bears
Kyler Murray OVER 209.5 passing yards
The weakness of this Bears defense is their secondary. They can stop the run as well as any team in the league, but they can susceptible to the pass. They're giving up 6.5 yards per pass attempt, which ranks 17th in the NFL.
Kyler Murray has gone over 209.5 passing yards in four of his five starts this season so there's no reason why he can't soar over this number on Sunday.
Trey McBride OVER 6.5 receptions
Trey McBride OVER on his receptions total has become a must-bet on a weekly basis and I'm going to continue to bet on it until it doesn't hit. He has hauled in at least seven receptions in three-straight games including last week where he caught 10-of-11 targets for 102 yards. At plus-money, I can't resist betting on him to record at least seven receptions once again.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
