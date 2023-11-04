Cardinals vs. Browns best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Target Trey McBride)
Breaking down the best players to bet on to score a touchdown in this week's NFL Week 9 showdown between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns.
Who's ready for an NFL game between Clayton Tune and Deshaun Watson/PJ Walker?!
You can find out my best bet for the game in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", but if you want to bet this game a different way instead of wagering on a side or total, I don't blame you.
One way you could bet on it is wagering on which players are going to find the end zone in the form of "Anytime Touchdown" bets. I have three players I'll break down who I'm betting on to score on Sunday.
Best Anytime TD Bets for Cardinals vs. Browns
- Emari Demercado
- Trey McBride
- Clayton Tune
Emari Demercado
Emari has taken over the top role at running back with James Conner sidelined, and he could be poised for a big game against the Browns. Cleveland's secondary is one of the best in the NFL, but it ranks just 15th in the league in opponent yards per carry. Over the last three games, they've allowed teams to gain 4.8 yards per carry against them. They've also allowed an average of one rushing touchdown per game this season.
Look for Demercardo to find the end zone on Sunday.
Trey McBride
Trey McBridge had a brerakout game last week, hauling in 10-of-14 targets for 95 yards and a touchdown. He's thriving in the absence of Zach Ertz and I don't see that slowing down this week. Young quarterbacks often look to their tight end as a security blanket, so with Clayton Tune starting, McBride could be poised for another big game.
Clayton Tune
Clayton Tune will be making his first start in the NFL on Sunday, and if the Cardinals get down close to the goalline, don't be shocked if he takes off with his legs. When teams get in the red zone, the field shrinks for the quarterback and it's not rare for young signal callers to try to score themselves when the red zone defense becomes overwhelming. I think he's worth a sprinkle at longshot odds.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
