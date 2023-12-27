Cardinals vs. Eagles prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 17
The Arizona Cardinals season is effectively over, but they're still fighting down the final stretch of the season and now have a chance to play spoiler against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 action.
The Eagles are trying to lock up the NFC East and home game in the first round of the playoffs and the No. 1 seed in the conference is still available for them as well.
Check out this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets" to find out my best bet for all 16 NFL Week 17 games.
In this article, I'm going to break down everything you need to know to bet on this NFC showdown.
If you want to get in on the action, you should place your bet over at Caesars Sportsbook. For a limited time, new users will receive their first bet on Caesars, up to $1,000!
Bet on the Cardinals at Caesars now!
Cardinals vs. Eagles odds, spread, and total
Cardinals vs. Eagles betting trends
- Cardinals are 4-8 ATS in their last 12 games
- Cardinals are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. Eagles
- Cardinals are 10-0 ATS in their last 10 games vs. NFC East opponents
- Eagles are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- The OVER is 7-1 in the Eagles' last eight home games
- The UNDER is 6-2 in the last eight meetings between these two teams
Cardinals vs. Eagles injury reports
Arizona Cardinals injury report
- Leki Fotu - DT - IR-R
- Kyler Murray - QB - Questionable
- Jonathan Ledbetter - DE - Out
- Garrett Williams - CB - Questionable
- Victor Dimukeje - LB - Questionable
Philadelphia Eagles injury report
- Darius Slay - CB - Questionable
- Zach Cunningham - LB - Questionable
- Landon Dickerson - G - Questionable
- Nicholas Morrow - LB - Questionable
- Avonte Maddox -CB - IR-R
Cardinals vs. Eagles how to watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 31
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Arizona Cardinals Record: 3-12
- Philadelphia Eagles Record: 11-4
Cardinals vs. Eagles key players to watch
Arizona Cardinals
Trey McBride: The Cardinals tight end has established himself as the best offensive weapon for the team as well as one of the best tight ends in the NFL. He's coming off a performance where he hauled in six receptions for 31 yards. He has now recorded at least six receptions in four-straight games.
Philadelphia Eagles
Reed Blankenship: The Eagles secondary needs to step up as it's been their weakness and a big cause for their recent losses. Reed Blankenship can play a role in helping the Eagles secondary improve as they prepare for the NFL Playoffs.
Cardinals vs. Eagles prediction and pick
I tried to bet the OVER for the Cardinals game last week and despite being well on pace at halftime, the scoring slowed down in the second half and we didn't quite get there. I'm going to try the same bet in this game as the Cardinals take on a team that's almost equally as bad in the Eagles.
These two defenses rank 30th and 32nd in opponent EPA per play, 22nd and 32nd in opponent success rate, and 21st and 29th in opponent yards per play. The Cardinals offense may not be as high-octane as it was in years past with Kyler Murray, but he has a chance to have his best start of the season against the Eagles.
I have no interest in laying points on this Eagles team but I also don't trust the Cardinals because of them sporting arguably the worst defense in the league, so I'm going to sit back and root for points in this one.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!