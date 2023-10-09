Cardinals vs. Rams Week 6 Opening Odds Point to Uphill Battle for Arizona
The Cardinals are big underdogs in Week 6 against their divisional foe
By Joe Summers
The Cardinals fell short against the Bengals in Week 5, but have been surprisingly competitive this season, giving Arizona fans hope heading to Los Angeles this week to battle the Rams.
Despite two straight losses, the Cardinals have covered the spread in five of their last eight contests dating back to last season. Not to be outdone, the Rams are 4-1-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last six games.
Let's check out the opening odds and see how sportsbooks see this matchup playing out.
Cardinals vs. Rams Week 6 Opening Odds
Arizona finds itself as a 6.5-point underdog with the total points set at 47, suggesting strong offensive performances in this NFC West showdown.
The Cardinals' defense has struggled of late, surrendering at least 30 points in three of the last four weeks, though the Rams have put up 16 or fewer points in two of their previous three games.
Recent history suggests the over is a strong play, as Cardinals games went over the total each of the last four weeks and in each of Los Angeles's last three contets as favorites as well.
A play backing Arizona has merit, too, with the Rams outright losing two of their last three when favored including a November loss to these Cardinals last season. With Josh Dobbs playing admirably in place of Kyler Murray, these birds have a fighting chance.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.