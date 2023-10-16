Cardinals vs. Seahawks Week 7 Opening Odds Give Arizona Underdog Value
The odds aren't in Arizona's favor this week against Seattle
By Joe Summers
Arizona hopes to snap a three-game losing streak as they take on the Seahawks in an NFC West showdown in Week 7.
The Cardinals are big underdogs after a dismal offensive showing against the Rams, though they've been surprisingly competitive overall. Seattle saw a three-game winning streak snapped by Cincinnati in Week 6, but the Seahawks have three straight wins in this rivalry.
Cardinals vs. Seahawks Week 7 Opening Odds
Arizona is a 7.5-point road underdog with the total set at 44.5 points. The Cardinals failed to cover the spread each of the last three weeks after covering their first three games, while Seattle is 3-2 against the spread (ATS).
It's been a lopsided rivalry in recent years with the Seahawks winning seven of the last 10 meetings, though the large spread may give Arizona some betting value.
The Seahawks are just 1-4 ATS in their last five games as home favorites, losing three of those outright. Arizona is 6-4-2 ATS in its previous dozen contests as underdogs of at least seven points, so there's a precedent for the Cardinals to keep things close.
You could consider a bet on the total as well. The over is 4-1 in Arizona's last five games and both offenses have been impressive overall to this point.
